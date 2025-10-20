NCoS to #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Conveners: Stay off prisons

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has told the conveners of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest to stay off all correctional centres across.

The Eagle Online recalls that the protest, scheduled for Monday (today), was convened by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The protest is aimed at seeking the release of the Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The warning by the NCoS was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar.

He advised members of the public to stay away from correctional facilities, describing them as restricted areas.

Umar said: “The public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as red zones.

“The NCoS reiterates that correctional centres are restricted areas.

“Anyone who has no official business therein should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.”

Umar urged Nigerians to exercise caution and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe environment during the planned demonstration.

He emphasised the importance of respecting restricted areas, particularly correctional facilities, to prevent any disruptions or security concerns.