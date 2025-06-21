NCoS suspends officers over inmate passport scandal

The Nigerian Correctional Service has suspended two of its personnel following a recent incident involving a convicted inmate allegedly attempting to process a passport while in custody.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCC Abubakar Umar, on Saturday in Abuja.

Umar said that the misconduct was detected through the automated passport application system operated by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing inter-agency cooperation.

He said: “The Service wishes to clarify that this misconduct was uncovered a fortnight ago through reforms introduced in the NIS, which flagged the irregularity.

“This particularly speaks to inter-agency collaboration and cooperation.

Also Read

“The implicated officers were suspended by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as part of disciplinary measures.”

Umar quoted the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, as reaffirming the service’s commitment to discipline, transparency, and professionalism across all custodial facilities nationwide.

Nwakuche also reiterated the service’s dedication to its core mandates of secure custody, humane treatment, and the reformation of inmates in line with international standards.

“The Service categorically states that any personnel found engaging in acts of misconduct, corruption, or sabotage will be shown the way out of the system,” he warned.

Post Views: 7