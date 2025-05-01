NCoS speaks on reported death of woman in its custody

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Adamawa State Command has reacted to the report that a woman died in its custody.

Richard James, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Yola.

The service said that there was no case of a mother of three that died in its custody at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Mubi, Adamawa State.

James, a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, said: “The Command categorically refutes this false claim and wishes to set the record straight.

“At no time did such an incident occur within any custodial facility under the Adamawa State Command.

“The said deceased woman named Mercy Emmanuel was admitted on Thursday 13th February, 2025 in MSCC Mubi with a remand warrant from the Upper Area Court, Michika.

‘However, on the 17th February 2025, the court demanded her to be reproduced before her, which the command adhered to.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the said media platform (Sahara Reporters) reported that she died in our custody when she had left the facility on 17th February, 2025, in healthy condition.”

According to James, the command is deeply concerned that a platform such as Sahara Reporters would “publish such a grave allegation without verifying the facts or reaching out to the command for clarification”.

He added: “Such sensational journalism undermines public trust and causes unnecessary panic among families of inmates and the general public.

Also Read

“The command therefore urges the public to disregard the said publication as false, malicious, and an attempt to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

The service enjoined Sahara Reporters “to retract the report immediately and issue a public apology, failing which would reserve the right to seek legal redress.

“The command remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and the humane treatment of all individuals in its custody.

“Members of the press and public who desire accurate information are encouraged to contact the Public Relations Unit for verification and inquiries.”

Post Views: 11