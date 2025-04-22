NCoS speaks on report on bomb explosion at Maiduguri prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed a report of a bomb blast at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the NCoS Public Relations Officer, Deputy Controller of Corrections Abubakar Umar.

According to him, there has been no reported explosion or security breach at any other correctional facility across the country.

Umar said: “All inmates are safe, and daily operations are running smoothly.

“The public is advised to disregard any rumour suggesting otherwise.

“The public is also enjoined to remain calm, as all inmates in our custodial centres are going about their treatment regime and there is no cause for alarm,”

Umar cautioned against spreading false information, especially on social media platforms, stating that such rumours could cause unnecessary panic and erode public confidence in the country’s security institutions.

He stressed the importance of verifying information from credible and official sources before dissemination, particularly in matters involving national security and public safety.

The spokesman reiterated the services’ commitment to safety, security, and well-being of inmates, staff and members of the public.

He added: “NCoS remains proactive in the management and protection of its facilities nationwide.

“The Maiduguri Custodial Centre, like others across the country, is part of the correctional infrastructure managed by the NCoS to ensure not only the secure detention of inmates but also their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“The service will continue to monitor its facilities closely and provide timely updates to the public when necessary.”

Umar urged citizens to remain law-abiding and supportive of the ongoing reforms in the correctional system, which were aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing national security.

