NCoS reform: Panel identifies key areas for improvement

The Independent Investigative Panel on alleged corruption and other violations against the Nigerian Correctional Service has identified key areas for reform, focusing on vulnerable populations, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

The Chairperson of the panel, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said this at the end of the panel’s two weeks second public hearing on Friday in Abuja.

Ajani, who commended the NCoS for its openness and cooperation during the public hearing, also expressed appreciation for the support received from various stakeholders.

This, she said at the news briefing when’re she spoke, included the Nigeria Judiciary Council, Nigeria Police Force, United Nations Children’s Fund, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Legal Aid Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the panel’s investigation aimed to address allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and degrading treatment within the NCoS.

Ajani, however, acknowledged the correctional service’s willingness to reform, stating that steps have already been taken to correct some anomalies.

“The panel’s work is ongoing, and it seeks the continued support of Nigerians in its efforts to create a better NCoS that provides efficient service to Nigerians and inmates in a more humane environment,” she said.

She thanked the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support in establishing an independent investigative committee to check the excesses in the NCoS.

Speaking, the Panel’s Secretary, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said that the panel’s efforts aimed to transform the NCoS into a more effective and humane institution.

Agomoh said that specific attention was being given to the implementing sections 34, 35, 13, and 14 of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

She said: “These provisions address the needs of women, mentally disabled persons, physically disabled persons, and young offenders.

“In addition, the panel emphasised the importance of maximising profits from enterprises within the Correctional Service, as provided by the NCoS Act of 2019.

“This initiative aims to provide inmates with funds for reintegration and contribute to their rehabilitation.

“The panel has also requested the NCoS to provide a report on the implementation of these provisions, including recommendations for addressing challenges.

“The panel has also emphasised the importance of certification for good behaviour, reintegration programmes, and mental health support as provided under Section 24.

“This provision aims to ensure that inmates with mental health issues receive adequate care and support.”

Agomoh encouraged the general public to support the correctional service in providing equipment and personnel, adding that such collaborative efforts would enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

She said: “Furthermore, the panel has highlighted the need for sustainable mechanisms for informal training within custodial centres.

“The partnership between the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and the NCoS has been commended, and the panel has sought to establish more sustainable mechanisms for skills acquisition and education.

“These recommendations made by the panel aim to enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates, with a focus on skills acquisition, education, and mental health support.”

Agomoh added that the panel had also sought collaboration with the judiciary, particularly in implementing sections 12, 13, and 14 of the NCoS Act.

Other panel members who spoke also commended the Minister of Interior for the opportunity to investigate the allegations levelled against the NCoS.

Post Views: 21