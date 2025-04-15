NCoS debunks claims of poor inmates feeding, insists standards maintained

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked reports alleging that inmates were being poorly fed and dying of hunger in custodial centres across the country.

Reacting to the claims in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, said the reports were “misleading, sensational, and grossly inaccurate.”

Umar stressed that the claims, which were completely untrue, do not reflect the actual situation in the country’s custodial facilities.

He explained that the Federal Government makes dedicated budgetary provisions every year for the feeding of inmates, and that the funds were judiciously utilised under strict supervision and guidelines.

He explained that each inmate was entitled to three meals daily — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — as stipulated in the operational guidelines of the Service.

According to Umar, all custodial centres are governed by operational procedures that ensure the proper and timely feeding of all inmates.

“The Federal Government allocates funds specifically for the feeding of inmates, and the process is strictly monitored to ensure compliance with established standards.

“The allegation that inmates are dying of hunger is unfounded. There is no record in any of our custodial centres that inmates are being starved or dying because of inadequate feeding.

“It is completely false to insinuate that inmates are left to starve or that hunger is leading to deaths within our facilities.

“We want to assure the public that inmates are properly fed and their welfare remains a top priority for the Nigerian Correctional Service,” he said.

The service spokesman noted that the report was not only unethical but also defied logic, given the tight security measures and restricted access to correctional centres.

Umar said that entry into correctional centres was governed by strict protocols requiring written applications, approval from the Officer-in-Charge, and in some cases, clearance from the Controller-General.

“I wonder how a journalist could claim to have interviewed inmates inside a custodial facility. These are high-security zones where you can’t just walk in, let alone carry recording devices.

“Even cameras and mobile phones are prohibited because of the risk of concealed recording. So, for anyone to say they interviewed inmates inside a custodial centre is nothing but a fabrication,” he added.

Umar emphasised that the NCoS had strengthened its internal monitoring mechanisms to ensure the proper use of resources meant for inmates’ welfare, including the feeding programme.

He said that the officers in charge of custodial centres were held accountable, and there was a supervisory system at the national and state levels to ensure that the approved standards were maintained.

He pointed out that the NCoS had a zero-tolerance policy for negligence or mismanagement relating to the welfare of inmates.

“We maintain a robust accountability system. Any officer found wanting in the discharge of their duties faces appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the law, “he added.

While acknowledging that the service, like many other public institutions, faces operational challenges, Umar maintained that such challenges have not compromised the feeding arrangements for inmates.

Umar, however, expressed concern that such unfounded reports could create unnecessary public anxiety and tarnish the image of the service.

“We are not oblivious to the economic realities and general constraints, but these have not in any way translated to starvation or hunger-related deaths in our facilities.

“We urge media organisations to always seek clarification from credible sources before going to press.

“Journalism is a noble profession that thrives on accuracy and responsibility. Publishing unverified and sensational stories can undermine public trust.”

“We expect the media to seek clarification from appropriate authorities before rushing to publish such sensitive stories that can mislead the public, “he said.

According to him, the current administration of President Bola Tinubu had significantly improved funding for inmate welfare and custodial infrastructure.

He added that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had also shown deep commitment to reforming the correctional system.

“When this government came in, they looked into the issue of inmate feeding and increased the allocation by 50 percent. That was the first step toward improving the welfare of those in our custody, and it is subject to further review.

“We have a minister who is passionate and working round the clock. A panel has been set up to further review inmate feeding, and I am confident that positive changes are on the horizon,” he said.

Umar reiterated that the NCoS remained committed to the welfare, reformation, and rehabilitation of inmates in line with international best practices.

He stressed that the NCoS remained open to scrutiny and collaboration with stakeholders, including the media, civil society organisations, and international partners.

He urged members of the public, CSOs and the media to visit custodial centres and independently verify the conditions under which inmates were kept.

Umar advised the public to disregard the false reports, assuring Nigerians that the NCoS remained steadfast in its duty to uphold the rights and welfare of inmates.

“Our facilities are open to oversight visits by relevant stakeholders. We operate transparently and welcome constructive engagement aimed at improving our operations.

“We are committed to humane and dignified treatment of all persons in our custody. Our mandate goes beyond mere incarceration. It includes reforming and rehabilitating inmates to ensure they return to society as better individuals.

“We urge the public to continue to support our efforts in building a correctional system that the nation can be proud of,” he added.

