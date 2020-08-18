The newly-launched pan-Nigerian Consultative platform for Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria, NCFront, has appreciated the massive support, loyalty and solidarity demonstrated by the Nigerian people towards its emerging political movement and for its national leaders invited for interrogation by the Department of State Services on Monday

This was contained in a statement by the NCFront and signed by its Head of Public Affairs Bureau, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, on Tuesday.

It said: “Indeed the Nigerian people have been awesome and incredible in their overwhelming embrace and massive support for the emergent agenda of the Front to rescue Nigeria and to create a new Nigeria that works for all. So, NCFront is quite touched and moved to appreciate the unprecedented show of love and acceptance from Nigerians, young and old, male and female, home and abroad, haves and haves not.

“However, following the appraisal of the briefings received from our Leaders who were with the DSS yesterday, we are quite obliged to acknowledge the reported courtesy, decorum and respect accorded our Leaders, while honouring their invitation, especially in the course of interrogations as the DSS Operatives who hosted them were said to have displayed high level professionalism in their conduct in treating both Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and Dr Obadiah Mailafia with utmost respect as senior and responsible Citizens of Nigeria. This decent conduct exhibited by the DSS is perceived by the NCFront as a positive sign of great things to happen in Nigeria

“The NCFront, while specifically reviewing the report of the meeting between our Leader, The Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and the Department of State Services acknowledges the professionalism displayed by the DSS throughout the process of the interview, which shows that the DSS has since grown to become a respecter of human dignity. For us that was quite commendable

“We are however, compelled as we proceed in our nationwide consultations to clarify that the term Self determination is a broad democratic word which does not connote dismemberment or balkanisation of a country. For the avoidance of doubt, self determination is a right or principle in which federating peoples within a country are allowed to democratically determine how they want to be governed within their own areas or units without prejudice to relationship to other component units within a larger federal union of other indigenous units of peoples and it is usually applied to enhance peace and stability in a federal system

“Finally, the leadership of NCFront, following a painstaking and sincere dissection of recent developments, especially the public outing and general acceptance of the Front’s agenda and mission to redeem Nigeria, wishes to reaffirm our commitment and loyalty to the indefatigable leadership provided so far by our Joint Chairpersons and Facilitators, The Rt Hon, Ghali Umar Na’aba and Prof Pat Utomi and for their unequal sacrifices made so far to our historic mission to rescue Nigeria. The NCFront salutes their steadfastness and courage and hereby pledge the unwavering commitment of the Front to stand by them until June 2021, when they shall be expected to hand over the baton to a substantive structure of our emerging mega party movement.”