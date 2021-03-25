Other things being equal, a new mega political arrangement may emerge in July this year to try and unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at the centre.

This hint was given on Thursday in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Dr Tanko Yunusa.

Yunusa said that a merger committee had been inaugurated last week by leaders of conscience in Nigeria, “to launch a credible value-driven mega party movement by July 2021 to save Nigerians from the monumental disaster brought upon the country by the APC.”

According to him, members of the merger committee include former speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt-Hon Ghali Umar Na’Aba , chairman; ADC national chairman, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu, vice chair; the SDP national chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye , secretary; former national chairman, NCP, Ezekiel Nya Etok; national chairman, NCP, Senator Zainab A. Kure, member, and Rt.-Hon Jumoke Akindele, former speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, among others.

The body described as irresponsible and arrogant the statement by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress that they plan to continue to rule Nigeria for the next 32 years “in spite of the mess of insecurity, corruption and anarchy the party has foisted on the country within the spate of two terms of being able to swindle Nigerians of state power.”

The statement reads: “We are particularly miffed that an undemocratic sit-tight leadership structure of the APC caretaker committee, led, in aberration, by a sitting governor, imposed on the party by a Nigerian Presidency which has been unable to deliver on its critical cardinal promises to Nigerians could have the audacity to entertain such shameful aspirations, having run the country aground as a criminal enterprise into a sorry situation of a failed state and poverty capital of the world within six years of its disastrous grip on state power.”

It noted that going by the cracks and bottled up tension within its (APC) ranks as well as what it described as the disappointing lacklustre performance of the Buhari Presidency, the APC will most likely implode and disintegrate before the end of 2021.

“Which is why they are unwilling to hold their statutory elective convention, knowing full well that the Nigerian peoples have also massively rejected their rudderless and unconscionable rule,” the statement added.

It described those politicians currently flocking to join “the sinking ship of the APC, especially from the PDP” as “corrupt birds of a feather, who have some skeletons to hide in their cupboards as well as ill-gotten public wealth to protect” having been quietly blackmailed and harassed by APC guns with possible prosecution by APC-controlled anti-graft agencies.