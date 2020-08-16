New political group, NCFront, has continued its mobilisation ahead of the appearance of one of its leaders and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba, before the Department of State Services.

The DSS had on Thursday summoned the top politician over his comments on the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Head of Public Affairs of the NCFront, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, a rally would be held before the midday appointment of Na’Abba at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Yunusa said: Please be notified that all leaders, members, allies and supporters of the NCFront are hereby enjoined to converge at 10am on Monday, 17th August, 2020 at the NCFront National Headquarters at 40, Inuwa Wada Crescent, off TOS Benson Street, off Okonjo Iwealla way, Utako District, Abuja, FCT for a major rally to solidarise and escort our Leader, Ghali Umar Na’aba to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

“All NCFront Organs, Structures and Allies nationwide are also enjoined to comply with this emergency directive of the NCFront leadership as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”