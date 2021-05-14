Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has offered N1.5 million grant to two Nigerian candidates willing to undertake doctorate degrees in the fields of nature conservation and sustainable livelihood.

NCF Director General, Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, in a statement, said that the offer, supported by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), was under the 16th Chief S.L Edu Research Grant programme.

According to him, the candidates will be selected based on the quality of their research proposals.

“Candidates must be Nigerian citizens and must have M.Sc. Degree or equivalent qualification in biological sciences, social sciences or environmental law.

“He or she must have secured admission into a Nigerian university towards a PhD degree in any of the fields stated above.

“Candidates must develop acceptable research proposals that meet NCF’s vision and mission and the proposals must be in line with the theme,” he said.

He said a progress report on letter headed paper from the applicant’s project supervisor stating how far the candidate had gone in the research work was a necessity for considering any application.

Aminu Kano saod relevance to the objectives of the grant was also a very essential condition for considering any application.

“A reference letter is an equivalent of a progress report from the supervisor and also a 200-word justification, with relevance to natural and environmental resource management and biodiversity conservation is required.

“A 3,000-word project proposal which will be required, should reflect the title, introduction and statement of problem, objectives, methodology and expected output.

“A curriculum vitae which should not be more than two pages detailing research and work experience, a scanned copy of admission letter is also required,” he said.

He said applicants should visit www.ncfnigeria.org to complete the grant application form online before the June 30 deadline.

“No paper application will be considered. Applicants should not submit more than one proposal for consideration.

“All applications will be acknowledged while only successful candidates will be contacted by the Foundation,” he said.

Aminu Kano said that the grant will be presented during the Chief S.L Edu Annual Lecture coming up later this year.