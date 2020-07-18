The newly launched Nigeria Consultative Front has frowned at the internal wrangling dogging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which it said has continued to affect good governance and stability of the country.

The group in a statement by Dr. Tanko Yunusa, its Head of Public Affairs Bureau, on Saturday said never in the history of the country has any Government been so chaotic that the centre can no longer hold.

According to the group: “The macabre dance between the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and former managing director of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Joi Nuineh over corruption allegations in the Niger Delta interventionist agency is mind boggling. Never in the history of the country has governance been reduced to a comic show of sex escapades and the number of husbands a female official of Government has had, thereby fouling the airwaves of governance with needless ‘soap operas.’

“As if that was not enough, the theatrics and hoopla about the suspended acting chairman of the EFFC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu over allegation of sharp and underhand practices has again dramatically pitched Magu against the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, spiralling into supremacy and survival battle, which has heavily distracted governance and heating up the polity

“Again, in a recent melodrama, the minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, singlehandedly suspended the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, thereby opening a can of worms, which has since been throwing up allegations and counter allegations in which Ngige himself, in turn, has been accused of padding the NSITF 2020 budget with N1.2 billion and five SUVs.

“We, therefore, sadly wish to note that unless the chaotic self serving monster controlling the Buhari regime is urgently resisted and tamed by the Nigerian people, it will be very difficult for the country to know stability and good governance during the remaining period of the Buhari administration.”

The group was particularly piqued that Nigeria appears rudderless at the moment, owing to the much talked about hijack of the Buhari Government by a ruthless Cabal who do not mean well for the country unless they can be massively challenged to reverse this ugly trend.

It said: “Never in the history of the country have we suffered such decline in political leadership and meaningful governance with human development and economic prosperity gasping for breadth. Such that from Education to Health and Security, the country lies prostate to the extent that even our neighbour — Chad comparatively demonstrated leadership in the fight against insurgency, as the Chadian President, leading troops from the front, have been pushing the Boko Haram terrorists back into the Nigerian territory in clear demonstration of sincerity and courage in the fight against terrorism, when many of our gallant soldiers continue to fall in the hands of terrorists and bandits, four years after the Nigerian government claimed it has defeated Insurgency.

“To compound the country woes in the fight against terrorism, on Tuesday, the Nigerian Air Force lost its first and only Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, just 24years, In a controversial circumstances.”

The group while commiserating with the family of the fallen heroine, prayed that God will grant the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It urged men and women of goodwill and the Nigerian youths and masses to step out and be counted in the NCF’s new agenda to rescue Nigeria from rudderless ruling political leadership, which it said has held the country by the jugular since 1999.