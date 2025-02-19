NCDMB reacts to allegations of financial infractions

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has debunked recent online reports alleging financial infractions within the organization.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation dismissed the claims as entirely false, malicious, and misleading, stating that they are part of a deliberate attempt to smear its reputation and distract the Board from its mandate.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, professionalism, and transparency in carrying out its duties.

The statement reads: “The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Felix Ogbe remains focused and committed to the highest level of integrity, patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of his duties and honest leadership of the Board in line with its core mandate and objective.

“He is working hard to support and accelerate President Bola Tinubu’s vision of strengthening local content development, integrating host communities into the value chain, ensuring local content compliance and deepening indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector to realize the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President for the oil and gas industry, the oil producing region and the wider Nigerian economy.

“The NCDMB under the leadership of Engr. Ogbe is breaking new grounds and reaching greater milestones in playing its role to position the oil and gas sector to deliver maximally to the people.

“The Executive Secretary hopes to continue to deliver transformative leadership that adheres to due process, is accountable and patriotic.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the Executive Secretary refutes and rejects the false, misleading and malicious allegations that appears carefully crafted and designed to smear his reputation and distract the Organisation.

“Whereas the NCDMB has already issued a formal statement as an organisation to refute the baseless allegations, the continuous and repeated use of the name of the Executive Secretary in the media website’s subsequent false allegations and the many attempts to link him to alleged and factually non-existent issues of infractions clearly suggest that there is a hatched plot to malign, libel and smear the person and reputation of Engr. Felix Ogbe in order to pursue a preconceived sinister agenda that is only known to the persons or group behind the failed plot.

“The Executive Secretary is busy working hard to discharge his duties and responsibilities transparently, honestly and passionately to justify the confidence of Mr. President, Bola Tinubu and strive to deliver the oil and gas component of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The public is encouraged to be wary of mischief makers pursuing evil motives.”

