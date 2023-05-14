NCDMB pledges to support, empower host communities

The management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated its commitment towards supporting and empowering host communities where it operates from.

The call is made to promote peaceful co-existence and fast track development in rural areas.

General Manager, Corporate Communications, Ginah O. Ginah disclosed this last Friday, during a media tour of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPS), at Emeyah 1 Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

‘’As part of our CSR policy, we continually seek to support and empower our host communities. At the construction sites of all our oil and gas parks, we engage the host communities in so many positive areas. Here in NOGaPS, they supply sands, granites and other raw materials needed by us that are equally available for use. However, all the materials they supply must go through proper quality control measures before being accepted,” he stated.

Explaining further, Ginah told members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) touring with him that NCDMB’s landmark projects were helping immensely to develop and reposition host communities in Niger Delta.

He added that the desire and decision to positively assist and render support to host communities, especially those in the Niger Delta region, was for the greater good of the country. “We need their support and co-operation to succeed in their territory. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship.”

According to him, “Our six-lane road project powered by SUKUK, is currently under construction within this community. When completed, it will be a major access road linking NOGaPS to the rest of Bayelsa and even beyond. It will further open up the communities and bring more development that will be beneficial to the people. We are also building an international hotel beside our headquarters here in Bayelsa. When completed also, it will bring huge employment opportunities and further fast track development, he said.

The multi-billion NOGaPS Emeyah 1 scheme, which sits on 24 hectares of land, is billed for commissioning in the last quarter of 2023.