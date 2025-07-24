NCDF Group appoints Nicholas John Connell as GMD, Chief Compliance Officer

The Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF Group), a leading development finance and impact investment institution, has appointed Nicholas John Connell as its new Group Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer.

A British national born in South Africa, Connell brings to NCDF Group a distinguished career in private equity, venture capital, and financial risk management, with a proven track record of designing and deploying high-impact investment instruments across emerging markets.

In this dual leadership role, Connell will steer the development and deployment of bespoke investment vehicles—including debt notes, equity-linked securities, and ESG-compliant structured products—crafted specifically to meet Nigeria’s most pressing development priorities in housing, healthcare, fintech, green infrastructure, and diaspora investment platforms.

With a mandate that bridges innovation and regulatory compliance, Mr. Connell is charged with aligning NCDF’s diverse investment offerings with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria’s regulatory framework, while also ensuring each financial product delivers risk-adjusted, socially responsible returns to investors. His oversight will include prospectus development, strategic placement partnerships, and institutional investor engagement, positioning NCDF Group as a trusted gateway for inclusive capital mobilisation in Africa.

“Mr. Connell’s appointment marks a strategic inflection point for NCDF,” said Hareter Babatunde Oralusi, Chairman & CEO of NCDF Group. “His international expertise and deep understanding of financial structuring will empower us to unlock new capital flows, deepen investor confidence, and translate our mission into viable, scalable financial instruments that fuel sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.”

As Group Managing Director & Chief Compliance Officer, Connell will also lead efforts to strengthen governance, transparency, and institutional resilience across NCDF’s operational portfolio. His role is pivotal in balancing innovation with fiduciary responsibility, ensuring each NCDF-backed project meets rigorous criteria for both profitability and measurable social impact.

Commenting on his appointment, Connell stated: “I am honoured to join NCDF Group at a time of tremendous opportunity. Nigeria’s development landscape is brimming with potential, and I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to structure investments that drive impact, unlock prosperity, and inspire confidence in African-led capital solutions.”

With Nicholas John Connell at the helm of its investment strategy and compliance framework, NCDF Group is poised to accelerate its mission of building a resilient, inclusive, and opportunity-rich Nigeria through smart capital and innovative partnerships.

