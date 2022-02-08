NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 53 additional COVID-19 cases in 10 states on Monday.

The NCDC said via its verified website on Tuesday morning that the additional coronavirus infections had moved the total number of infections in the country up to 253,780.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Monday’s figure was an increase from the 36 cases recorded on Sunday.

The NCDC said the death toll in the country remained 3,139, since no death was reported on Monday.

The agency also said the country had successfully treated and discharged 230,144 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, as the country’s recoveries increased from 230,045 on Sunday.

The NCDC said Gombe State reported 25 cases, Rivers had 12 and Cross River reported eight cases.

Kaduna and Niger reported four cases each, Kwara had three cases, Bayelsa and Kano had two cases each, Ogun and Oyo reported one case each.

It added that Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto states did not report any case on Monday, while noting that a total of 4,177,940 tests had been conducted in the country.