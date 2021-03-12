The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,933.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has tested 1,601,396 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on February 27, 2020.

The health agency sadly reported eight COVID-19 additional deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 2,001.

The NCDC stated that the new infections were registered across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

It said Lagos State recorded 107 new cases, followed by Kwara-26, Akwa Ibom-23, Bauchi-22, Ogun-21, Rivers-19, Kaduna-14 and FCT-11.

Other states that reported new infections included Abia-8, Edo-8, Ekiti-6, Kano-5, Gombe-4, Osun-4, Oyo-3, Plateau-3, Nasarawa-2 and Delta-1.

The agency said 142,404 people were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

It disclosed that 2,421 people had been successfully treated and discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to it, the discharged today include 1,858 community recoveries in FCT and 259 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with extant guidelines.

The health agency said the country’s active cases stood at 15,528, across the country, while active cases caseload dropped by 2,142.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.