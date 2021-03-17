The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on February 27, 2020.

The health agency sadly reported two COVID-19 additional deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 2018.

According to the data released by the agency, the new cases were reported across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the 179 reported cases included 47 cases from Lagos, 21 in Kaduna, 18 in Rivers, 14 in Akwa Ibom and 11 cases from the FCT.

Edo had 10 cases; Cross River, nine; Ogun, nine; Nasarawa, six; Ebonyi, five; Ekiti, five; Zamfara, five; Delta, Kano and Osun, four each; Plateau, three; and Abia, two; while Gombe and Sokoto recorded one each.

The NCDC said the number of people who have recovered from the disease increased by 320.

This included 153 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with its guidelines.

It noted that the total number of recovery in the country now stood at 146,072, almost 91 per cent of the country’s total caseload, as of Tuesday.

The public health agency stated that the country’s active cases dropped by 143, and currently stood at 12,984 in the last 24 hours.

It stated said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on January 22, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases came down to 179 on March 16, 2021.