The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,767.

The centre said the 11 new infections were recorded in Lagos with nine cases, FCT-one and Kano-one.

The NCDC also said there are 1,544 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The centre said out of the 166,767 cases, 163,096 people have been treated and discharged.

The agency said it recorded a total of 2,117 deaths.

It added that 2,133,061 people have so far been tested.

The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March.

Cyprian Ngong, a Senior Registrar at the National Hospital, became the country’s first person to receive the vaccine in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have also received their doses.

A total of 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were shipped into the country.