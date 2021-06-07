The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,767.
The centre said the 11 new infections were recorded in Lagos with nine cases, FCT-one and Kano-one.
The NCDC also said there are 1,544 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The centre said out of the 166,767 cases, 163,096 people have been treated and discharged.
The agency said it recorded a total of 2,117 deaths.
It added that 2,133,061 people have so far been tested.
The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March.
Cyprian Ngong, a Senior Registrar at the National Hospital, became the country’s first person to receive the vaccine in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have also received their doses.
A total of 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were shipped into the country.