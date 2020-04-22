The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has raised the alarm over the presence in the Nigerian market of a liquid mixture said to be capable of curing the Coronavirus Disease.

The coordinating and lead agency in the fight agains the COVID-19 in Nigeria raised the alarm on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It said the claim that the mixture could cure COVID-19 was totally false.

It tweeted: “A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is ‘#COVID19 vaccine’.

“This is FALSE!

“There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities.

“#TakeResponslibility.

“Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities.”