The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday released a handbook on home management of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, told News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja that the handbook, titled: “Patient’s Handbook for COVID-19 Home-based Care in Nigeria.”

Ihekweazu said the handbook was released in response to the increasing need for information for COVID-19 positive cases who are asymptomatic and could isolate at home safely.

He said: “We worked with the FMOH to develop this new handbook for the management of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases at home, who also meet certain requirement.

“This new handbook provides verified information on how to safely manage COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalisation.

“We produced well-detailed guidance for asymptomatic and mild cases in the country.

“The handbook has stringent requirements for home-based care, which compulsorily requires risk assessment by a managing physician and the State Ministry of Health.”

The handbook, Ihekweazu said, also excludes patients who have moderate-severe symptoms such as fatigue and fever that do not abate or breathlessness, those above 60 and people with pre-existing health conditions to be hospitalised in accredited treatment centres.

The NCDC boss said in addition to the requirements, the new document also includes guidance for caregivers and other household members to remain safe.

He noted that it also includes tips on exercises that could be done to support recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the centre on Tuesday said that 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 was recorded, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 124,299.

NAN.