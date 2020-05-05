A driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nasarawa state.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lafia during an expanded state security meeting.

Sule said the driver transported test samples to the NCDC office in Abuja and got infected in the process.

Sule said the driver, who resided at Ado in Karu Local Government Area of the state, was confirmed positive on Tuesday morning.

According to the governor, the patient had been moved to an isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.

Sule said all the coronavirus patients were receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia and the FMC.

He said the state had taken delivery of 6,000 personal protective equipment, 50,000 imported face masks as well as 50,000 face masks made by the National Youth Service Corps.

The governor urged the people of the state to adhere to all directives on COVID-19 prevention in order to stem the tide of the virus.