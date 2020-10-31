The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has confirmed 170 new cases and three deaths from the Coronavirus Disease recorded in 10 states and Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

The public health agency said the new confirmed cases bring the nation’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 62,691.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that more than 620,758 samples have been tested by the agency, out of which 62,691 were positive in the country.

The agency stated that 181 patients were successfully treated and have now been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The health agency said that Lagos State reported 106 cases of the new virus, followed by FCT with 25 cases and Oyo 14.

Edo and Kaduna reported seven cases each, while Ogun had four.

Other states are Bauchi – 2, Benue – 2, Kano – 1, Osun – 1 and Rivers – 1.

The NCDC noted that as of October 30, 2020, 170 new confirmed cases and three deaths were recorded in the country.

Till date, 62,691 cases have been confirmed, 58,430 cases have been discharged and 1,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.