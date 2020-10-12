The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 163 new cases of the Coronavirus infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The public health agency said the 163 new infection brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266.

It stated that the new infection were reported from 12 states.

The NCDC announced the discharge of 24 patients from isolation centers across the country.

According to the agency, Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country, with 113 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 21 cases.

Osun State recorded eight cases, while Ondo State recorded five.

The other states are Oyo-5, Ogun-3, Bayelsa-2, Taraba-2, Edo-1, FCT-1, Katsina-1 and Plateau-1.

The agency, however, indicated that it conducted 553,037 tests since the first confirmed case was discovered.

According to it, Nigeria now has a total of 60,266 cases, from which 51,735 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the NCDC as saying that between October 4 and 10, 2020, about 20,272 tests were conducted and that there are only 7,277 active cases in the country.

Nigeria recorded a total number of 816 cases in the last seven days compared to the 1,089 cases recorded between September 27 and October 3.

The country in its 41st week since the beginning of the pandemic in February has tested 553,037.

The country’s COVID-19 death rate reduced last week although two persons died during the period, according to data provided by the NCDC.

Seven persons died from the virus from September 27 to October 3, while 12 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week September 20 to 26.

Also, 993 people recovered and were discharged last week, showing a reduction when compared to 996 the previous week.