NCCC condemns Amnesty International report on Nigeria’s security situation

The North Central Citizens Council has condemned a recent report by Amnesty International alleging widespread killings by gunmen across several Nigerian states.

The group described the report as a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians and tarnish the country’s image globally.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of the Council, Mohammed Eneji, the NCCC criticized the report as “malicious and misleading”.

The statement is coming on the heels of a publication by Amnesty International claiming that over 10, 217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Zamfara states since May 29, 2023.

“It is on record that Amnesty International over the years has been a vanguard of misinformation and always in an attempt to discredit the efforts made by the Nigerian government in its war against insecurity.

“According to a report released by an American congressman, the majority of international NGOs, particularly located in North East Nigeria, were founded to further exacerbate insecurity in the region.

“This report, made by Amnesty International, has further vindicated the congressman about those international NGOs who are alleged to be sponsored by elements who are head bent in destroying the images of the country for political gains,” the NCCC said.

Also Read:

Eneji noted that the President Tinubu-led administration has been doing a lot to tackle the insecurity challenge in the country.

“It is no news that Nigeria is currently faced with security challenges and the government of the day, ably led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been working tirelessly to see to the end of insecurity and banditry.

“The figures and claims made by the above mentioned body do not align with verified government data.

“Several of the figures and assertions contained therein are inconsistent with verified data in Nigeria’s possession.

“A lot of gains have been achieved under the National Security Adviser in person of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on insecurity, and we believe that the situation will continue to improve,” the NCCC said.

Eneji called on Amnesty International and similar organisations to desist from spreading unverified information.

The NCCC warned that further attempts to incite public distrust against the government could result in legal action and mass protests.

Post Views: 10