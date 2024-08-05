NCC urges  telcos to simplify tariff plans,  promotional activities

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed telecommunications operators to simplify their tariff plans, bundles, and promotional activities.

The NCC gave the directive in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, on Monday in Abuja.

Muoka said that the move was aimed at providing clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost of voice, Short Messaging Service (SMS) and data services to subscribers.

“It mandates Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to publish a comprehensive table showing the features of their tariff plans and bundle offers.

“The table should contain all necessary information for subscribers to make informed decisions.

“It should provide details on add-ons, their prices, how consumers can opt in or out, terms and conditions for renewal, and rollover policies,” he said.

He said that the guideline was the outcome of consultations with industry stakeholders, including MNOs and Consumer Focus Groups, as well as extensive data analysis on consumer preferences and expectations.

According to Muoka, the objectives of the simplification guidelines are to reduce the complexity of tariff plans and bundles, and ensure transparency and fairness of promotional elements of tariff plans.

He said that it would also protect consumers’ interests by providing clear and understandable tariff information to help them make informed decisions and promote fair competition among licensees by standardising tariff structures.

“Service providers are required to display all relevant information about their tariffs, such as the name of the plan and price.

“They should also display information about validity period, price-per-second for on or off-network and international calls, expected data speeds, and fair usage policies.

“Operators can maintain existing bonus-led tariff plans till December 31, within which period they are expected to educate and migrate all subscribers to the simplified tariff plans,” he said.

“Operators must offer stand-alone data bundles at fair prices to avoid tying consumers with products that they do not need,” he said.

The director said that bonuses on promotions must be stated in actual value; access fees and asymmetric fee structures must be eliminated.

He emphasised that while complying with the guidelines, operators must also meet also the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) standards set out in the Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations.

