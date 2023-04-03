NCC tracking monitoring Peter Obi’s calls — Media Aide

Valentine Obienyem, the Media Adviser to the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has alleged that the Nigerian Communications Commission was monitoring the calls of the former two term Anambra State Governor.

In a statement, the media aide said the motive was to find a means of pinning charges of treason on the ex-Governor.

In the statement on Sunday night, Obienyem said the Media Team of Obi had discovered that the NCC had been tracking and reviewing Obi’s telephone conversations in the last three years in a bid to see if he, at anytime, he made any statement about an interim government.

He wrote on Facebook: “They are reviewing all calls Obi made in the last three years, and especially now to see if he mentioned Interim Government or anything that will make them prosecute him for treason when and if they take over.”

Obienyem further accused the NCC of conniving with a certain “Nnewi Prodigal Brother” to leak a private conversation and edit it to suit their narratives