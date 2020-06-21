In line with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission will on June 23, 2020 unveil a five-year (2020-2024) Strategic Management Plan.

The SMP is expected to leverage the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as the new National Broadband Plan 2020 2025 Roadmaps.

It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP, which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board, is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of the Commission’s goals and objectives in the next five years.

It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department, which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will unveil and launch the NCC Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, supported by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

All members of the Board of Commissioners of NCC will be in attendance.

Danbatta has since extended invitations to all the Heads of Parastatals under the Ministry and all Stakeholders to virtually witness the once-in-five-years launch that is expected to move the sector to the next level, especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers.

The virtual launch holds at 10am prompt.