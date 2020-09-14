The Nigerian Communications Commission remitted a total ‎sum of N362.34bn, realised ‎from spectrum fees and operating surplus,‎ ‎to the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) since 2015.‎

Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at a virtual interactive session with media executives on Monday.

Danbatta noted that the commission had boosted the Federal Government’s quest for improved revenue by optimising the usage and benefits of spectrum.

“T‎he commission has remitted N362.34 billion from 2015 to date to the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) through spectrum fees and operating surplus, which has helped to boost the revenue-generation drive of the current administration,” he said. ‎

‎He explained that, in a bid to optimize the usage and benefit of spectrum, a number of initiatives such as spectrum trading, infrastructure sharing, satellite infrastructure and wireless infrastructure have been put in place to drive socio-economic development.

The EVC specifically pointed out that the transfer of the spectrum licence of 2X 10MHz in the 900MHz E-GSM Spectrum band from Intercellular Nigeria to Airtel Networks Limited amounted to the sum of N8.9bn, a development which he said yielded significant revenue to the Federal Government.

‎Danbatta, in the same vein, observed that NCC has identified potential frequency bands to be harmonized for 5G deployment, including 26 GHz, 38GHz and 42GHz.‎

‎Speaking on the commission’s efforts at promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities, he disclosed that, so far, NCC has awarded a total sum of N336.4m as research grants to the academia and also endowed professorial chairs in two Nigerian universities.

According to him, NCC had, in 2016, created a Research and Development Department in recognition of the fundamental role of research in innovation.

“The department has continued to collaborate with the academia to support the development of innovative services and life-changing solutions with the use of ICT to promote Indigenous Content Development.

‎”More importantly, we have empowered Nigerian youths by promoting their ingenuity and innovation in the development of locally-relevant technology solutions,” he added.

Danbatta revealed that, during the 2020 NCC Virtual Hackathon, a total sum of N9m was given out as grant to three top promising tech startups for solutions aimed at addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and epidemic diseases in the areas of health, community, productivity, economy and transportation.

Noting that the commission recognizes that sustained investment was key to the survival and growth of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, Danbatta said that in the last five years, NCC has deliberately and consistently engaged investors in different fora to attract Foreign Direct Investments.

‎He added, “We showed investors the commission’s road map for Broadband, which includes the Open Access Model Initiative, the Infraco Project, our 5G readiness and the Access Gaps for market opportunities that new entrants could leverage on in the Nigeria’s telecom space.”

Also, the NCC has activated mandatory compliance to the Code of Corporate Governance for the telecoms industry in order to build confidence in the sector and ensure that current investors and new players flourish.

According to Danbatta, the initiative is aimed at further strengthening telecoms entities, sustain the sector’s role as a driver of economic growth and social transformation, and attract investments.‎

The EVC, in the same vein, explained that the commission has facilitated strategic collaboration and partnerships with key stakeholders in order to move the telecoms sector forward.

According to him, consultations with key stakeholders, including government agencies and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum have helped to address issues such as multiple taxation, multiple regulations, minimum uniform Right of Way charges and other issues impeding telecoms infrastructure deployment in some states.

“Ekiti, Imo, Plateau and Katsina states have complied with the National Economic Council (NEC) resolution, with Kwara State reducing RoW charges to N1 per linear meter of fibre, while Anambra and Kaduna states, waived the charge. ‎

“Ogun State, also, waived 250km for Mainone to lay fibre in Ogun State,” Danbatta said.

‎He added that NCC has continued to collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the banks in the area of National Financial Inclusion Strategy.‎

‎”Today, Mobile network Operators (MNOs) participate fully in the provision of mobile money services to help actualize the 80 per cent financial inclusion target of the Federal Government by the end of 2020.

‎”Through the issuance of USSD Short Codes to banks and other financial institutions, we have helped to boost financial inclusion,” he said.