NCC raids Ibadan bookshops, arrests suspects over piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has raided bookshops in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the sale of pirated books, arresting several suspects and sealing multiple outlets.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the operation, carried out on Saturday, was led by the Oyo State Coordinator of NCC, Oluropo Oke, with support from operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Bookshops sealed during the raid include Genesis, God’s Grace, Idera, Ireti-Olu, Oluseyi and Blessings Bookshops, among others, located in Beere, Oritamerin, Dugbe, Gbagi and Agbeni areas of the city.

Oke said the raid was part of the commission’s mandate to curb piracy, especially during the school season when book demand surges.

“We check what sellers display, their sources of supply, and ensure they do not stock pirated works.

“The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, has zero tolerance for piracy because it denies authors and publishers their rightful benefits,” she said.

She warned that both sellers and shop owners who obstruct enforcement officers would face prosecution.

He noted that many of the shops lacked proper purchase records, receipts, or documentation for their stock.

“Some of the receipts we saw only showed the total amount of books purchased without listing titles or authors.

“That’s a sign of shady practices. They must explain their records,” she added.

Oke said excuses that publishers or authors failed to make books available in the market could not justify the sale of pirated works.

“Piracy kills creativity, hurts the economy and promotes substandard books.

“Whether or not publishers meet demand, booksellers must not turn to pirated copies,” she warned.

She assured that suspects arrested during the operation would be prosecuted in line with the law.

