NCC Q3 report: Globacom at the forefront of telecoms industry growth

According to the latest published report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the third-quarter performance of the telecommunications sector, Globacom continues to be the key driver of voice and internet subscriber growth in the country.

The report indicated that Globacom enjoyed 86% of the quarter-on-quarter growth experienced across the industry. Specifically, the operator added 2,804,450 new subscribers expanding its active customer base to 52,934,990 at the end of September, 2021.

As for the other operators, Airtel added 369,842 new subscribers while 9mobile gained 75,341. MTN, on the other hand, failed to add to its customer base. Instead, it suffered a loss of 4,266 existing subscribers during the period under review.

Similarly, Globacom led the charge in new internet users’ growth, accounting for 68% of the total growth which stood at 1,497,139 subscribers. The ‘Grandmasters of data’ finished the third quarter with 38,902,243 internet users against 37,875,966 in Q2.

Airtel finished Q3 with 36,706,811 data subscribers as against 36,235,905 in Q2. Both MTN and 9mobile lost grounds in internet subscribers, with the former losing as many as 1,182,649 and the latter 206,768 subscribers. This brought their data user numbers to 58,412,242 from 59,594,891 and 5,901,383 from 6,108,151 respectively.

Globacom’s remarkable performance signifies that more telecoms service customers are getting unlimited satisfaction from the innovative products and services the operator is offering the market.

The network appears poised to maintain its growth momentum with the recent rollout of its Berekete Plus Plus customer-centric price plan and the exciting customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza. Berekete Plus Plus gives new customers a welcome bonus of N1,000 upon successful activation of their lines, a 700% bonus (400% for voice and 300% for data) on every recharge, to call all networks in Nigeria, additional data bonus on first recharge of the month, every month for six months and up to 100% bonus on every data plan purchased by customers every month for four months.

In the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, over 500,000 prizes, including luxury cars, different household appliances such as fridges, television sets and generators, will be won by lucky subscribers across the country. There are also data prizes being won on a daily basis.