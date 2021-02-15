The Nigerian Communications Commission has drawn the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the Commission for 2021/2022.

The commission said this in a statement jointly signed by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, and Usman Malah, Director, Human Capital and Administration, on Monday in Abuja.

It stated that the commission was not in any way recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.

“The public should note that the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by,” the statement said.

It advised members of the public to always visit the commission’s website: www.ncc.gov.ng and its verified social media handles for reliable information.