The Nigerian Communications Commission has expressed shock and deepest grief over the loss of its staff, Nuhu Hamman’Gabdo, in a road accident.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, stated the position in a statement on Sunday.

Hamman’Gabdo died alongside his wife, four children, his niece and driver in an accident on Saturday along Nasarawa-Abuja Expressway as they were returning from his country home in Serti, Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Until his death, Hamman’Gabdo was a Principal Manager in the Human Capital and Administration Department of the Commission.

Adinde said: “The entire Board, Management and staff of NCC express their deepest grief over the incident and commiserate with the entire family, relatives and friends of the deceased.

“We pray that the Almighty grant the deceased eternal peace in His bosom and that the entire NCC and the deceased family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”