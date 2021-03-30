Two directors of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Bako Wakil and Oluwatoyin Asaju, have been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Wakil is the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, while Asaju is the current Director, Spectrum Administration Department at the Commission.

Wakil and Asaju, both certified engineers, received the Fellowship Award at the 8th Fellowship Conferment and Awards/Dinner of the Institute on March 27, 2021 in Abuja.

Wakil holds a Master of Science degree in Information System Engineering, South Bank University, London (1997) and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, University of Maiduguri (1989).

He is a Microsoft-Certified Professional, Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; Member, Institute of Incorporated Engineers; and a COREN-registered engineer.

As a professionally experienced and certified engineer with vast expertise in diverse areas of engineering, Wakil has participated in a number of ITU conferences such as World Radio Communications Conference-03, WRC-07, World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA-12), ITU Telecom World 2011 and also participated in a number of ITU Study Groups meetings.

In the same vein, Engr. Asaju holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering (1985), Master of Business Administration (1998) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science (2004), all from the prestigious University of Ilorin.

A beneficiary of the International Telecommunications Union postgraduate scholarship programme, Asaju earned a Master’s Degree in Telecommunications Regulation and Policy with distinction from the University of West Indies in 2007.

As an experienced Engineer and Administrator, Asaju has participated in many local and international conferences, where he has made significant contributions in diverse areas of engineering.

He is a member of several professional bodies of international repute, including the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Fellow; Nigerian Society of Engineers; Member, Nigerian Institution of ICT Engineers; Member, Nigerian Institute of ICT Engineers; and Member, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has added his voice to those of colleagues, friends, professional associates and well-wishers of the awardees to felicitate with the duo on the new engineering fellowship status.

Danbatta said the awards are in recognition of the valuable and selfless service to the society and their widely acknowledged authority in the field of engineering, describing the two Directors as professionals who have made remarkable contributions to the regulatory achievements of the Commission.

The EVC said: “I facilitate with Engr. Wakil and Engr. Asaju on the engineering fellowship.

“As a Fellow of the Institute, I understand that it takes competence, dedication, and integrity in service to bag any engineering Fellowship.

“These awards have again demonstrated that the awardees are of outstanding character and have excelled in the field of Engineering.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission, we rejoice with our Directors; we are proud of their achievements and we wish them the best as they continue to excel in their service to the Commission and the engineering profession in Nigeria.”

Wakil and Asaju joined the services of the Commission in 2005 and have moved through the ranks, serving in different capacities before their current positions as Directors Technical Standards and Network Integrity Departments and Director, Spectrum Administrations respectively.

The NIEEE, established in 1984 as a group of COREN registered electrical engineers, strives to promote professional competence and excellence among members through innovative contributions and development of sustainable solutions to challenging engineering problems by deploying efficient technologies and systems for the benefit of mankind.