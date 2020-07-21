The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commiserated with the family of late Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, publisher, industrialist and founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited, who passed on at 78 in Abuja on Monday.

Danbatta alongside some staff of the Commission paid a condolence visit to the family at the residence of the late Funtua on Tuesday.

He described Funtua “as an industrialist, a loyal and trusted ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose accomplishments have left indelible marks in critical sectors of the economy.”

According to him: “I received the passing of Alhaji Funtua with a heavy heart.

“He was a complete and compassionate gentleman and a true Nigerian patriot, who showed great interest in the progress of our dear country.

“I share the grief of his immediate family, associates as well as President Buhari.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and that Almighty God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Danbatta was received by Abubakar Funtua, one of the deceased’s sons. during the visit.