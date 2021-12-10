NCC bags 2021 ITREALMS Telecom E-Waste Regulator award

The Nigerian Communications Commission has bagged the 2021 ITREALMS Telecom E-Waste Regulator Award.

The award was presented on behalf of the management of ITREALMS Media group to the NCC on Thursday in Lagos.

It was presented by the President of the National Association of Telecom Subscribers, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, at the 2021 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue at the Welcome Centre Hotels, Lagos, with the theme: “e-Waste in Nigeria: Consumer as key to Circular Economy & 20 years of GSM.”

Speaking on the award, the Executive Editor-in-Chief of ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, said it was in recognition of the Commission’s commitment in the regulation of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment in the Telecom Sector.

The event, keynoted by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was represented by the Head of New Media, Dr. Ominiyi Ibietan, dwelt on: “20 years of GSM and e-Waste in Nigeria.”

Nweke said Ogunbanjo was accompanied at the presentation by the President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Publisher of RealNews, Maureen Chigbo; Publisher of Newsmart, Rose Mose; Teach and Admin Officer at the E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria, Mofesayo Oyedeji; and Executive Director, DigitalSENSE Africa, Nkem Nweke.

He recalled that the NCC is the independent national regulatory authority for the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.

The Commission is responsible for creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry as well as ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.

Created under Decree No. 75 by the (Federal Military Government of Nigeria) on November 24, 1992, the Commission was charged with the responsibility of regulating the supply of telecommunications services and facilities, promoting competition, and setting performance standards for telephone services in Nigeria.

Over the years, NCC has earned a reputation as a leading telecom regulatory agency on the continent of Africa.

The Commission strives to catalyse the use of Information and Communications Technologies for different aspects of national development.

In this regard, NCC has initiated several programmes such as State Accelerated Broadband Initiative and Wire Nigeria Project to stimulate demand and accelerate uptake of ICT tools and services necessary for the enthronement of a knowledge society in the country.

In order to achieve its mandate, the Commission, being currently led by Danbatta, has put in place some necessary licensing and regulatory framework for the supply of telecommunications services, especially using “ASPIRE 2024” – (A: Advancement through S: Strategy, P: Professionalism, I: Innovation and R: Regulatory, E: Excellence).