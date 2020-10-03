The Nigerian Communications Commission has drawn the attention of the general Public, especially telecoms consumers, to a fraudulent and cloned Facebook profile account opened with a name similar to the Commission’s official name on the social media site.

The information was contained in a statement by the Commission on Saturday.

The Commission said upon detecting the fake Facebook account, with the name: NIGERIA COMMUNICATION COMMISSION OFFICIAL WEBSITE, it deemed it fit to inform members of the public that this account is fake and fraudulent.

It said: “From our findings, the fake Facebook group account was created a year ago and has since amassed followership who, the Commission believes, must have inadvertently signed on to the site.

“The NCC states that this is a typical case of profile cloning, which represents a severe security issue in social media networks. It is often used to create a fake profile identical to an original one, for the purpose of misleading the unsuspecting general public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the official and authentic Facebook account of the Commission is: NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, with over 181,580 followers.

“The Commission strongly advises Nigerian citizens and all telecom consumers to beware of this fraudulent Facebook account as the NCC has no affiliation with it.

“It is what it is: A CLONED FACEBOOK ACCOUNT, meant to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”