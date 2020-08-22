The Nigerian Communications Commission has activated the 112 free emergency call number in Kogi State.

This was confirmed in a statement on Friday in Lokoja by SOLSAN Technology Ventures Limited, the private firm managing the emergency number on behalf of NCC in the state.

Shola Ajayi who signed the statement said that the emergency number, which could be dialled from any phone was activated in March.

He said 112 was a sort code assigned by the NCC for all manner of emergencies such as armed robbery, kidnapping, accident, fire, floods, banditry and vandalism among others.

Ajayi said: “When calls are received by the 112 agents, they are usually escalated to the correct agency responsible for such emergency .

“The emergency communication project is a non-commercial collaboration project between Federal Government through the NCC, state governments, telecom companies , security agencies and power companies.”

Ajayi listed the telecom companies in the arrangement as MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile, saying all the collaborating establishments are contributing to the 112 emergency code as their social responsibility commitment to the society.

According to him, the 112 number is strictly for emergency calls only and not for prank callers.