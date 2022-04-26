NCAC seeks collaboration with FRSC on road use culture sensitisation campaign

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the for massive sensitisation of the motoring public on safe road use culture.

The expression was made Tuesday delegation of top Management of the Council led by its Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to the Corps.

The visit according to the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem was propelled by the need to join forces with the Corps to ensure that more population of road users are reached with the message of safety so as to change bad driving culture and encourage motorists to imbibe the safest driving habits.

Speaking during the visit, Otunba Runsewe began with a tour of FRSC installations and facilities, commended the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the entire Management of the Corps for the state of the art technology that have been deployed in the administration of safety on roads as well as the operational front respectively.

“I was amazed at the deployment of the highest level of technology by the Corps especially the vehicle and body cameras and the sophisticated technology at the operations monitoring room.

“The existence of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM and the real time traffic situation it gives to the motoring public is indeed commendable. With the efforts I have seen on ground, I think the Corps needs to be adequately funded to encourage the good work due to the sensitivity of their mandate” the Council boss stated.

On the partnership, Otunba Runsewe told the Corps Marshal that NCAC came with a home grown idea that would enable the two agencies join forces through an aggressive sensitisation campaign targeted at changing bad road use behaviour in the country.

The campaign according to him is targeted at bringing to an end some specific bad driving culture like use of alcohol and other substances by drivers, use of phone while driving, overloading of vehicles and many more.

Selected motor parks will be engaged to ensure that the desired result is achieved.

Responding, the Corps Marshal thanked the Director for his contributions to the growth of FRSC and the development of the conceptual framework for promoting road safety in Nigeria.

He assured him of the Corps’ full readiness to partner at all levels of the campaign including the deployment of jingles and other senstitisation tools for the realisation of the goals and objectives of the project.