NCAA summons Ibom Air cabin crew, Emmanson for further investigation

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has invited Comfort Emmanson, Juliana Edward and members of Ibom Air’s cabin crew for further questioning.

This follows the August 10 incident in which Ms Emmanson was seen in viral clips being dragged by Ibom Air staff during a Uyo–Lagos flight.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, disclosed this on Tuesday during the ongoing Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee and Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja.

He made the clarification while responding to questions after delivering his presentation.

Achimugu said the NCAA had already spoken with Emmanson earlier on Tuesday, adding that she and her colleagues would appear before the Authority on Wednesday to continue the investigation.

“I have spoken with Ms. Emmanson this morning. We are also inviting the Ibom Air cabin crew for continued investigation on the incident. They will be here tomorrow,” he said.

The NCAA spokesman explained that the pilot-in-command did not immediately call in security operatives after landing in Lagos, as the matter appeared to have been resolved before departure from Uyo.

However, Emmanson, who visited the restroom after touchdown, was the last passenger to disembark, drawing further attention to the case.

Achimugu assured stakeholders that the NCAA would conduct a thorough probe to establish all the facts surrounding the incident, which has generated widespread public debate.

Also speaking at the meeting, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, noted that poor discipline among air travellers and lapses in professional conduct among airport workers and crew members had contributed to the rise of unruly behaviour in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

While lamenting that some industry players deliberately violated existing rules, Abdulfatai commended the NCAA for enforcing regulatory standards and urged other aviation agencies to complement the Authority’s efforts in safeguarding the industry.

