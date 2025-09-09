NCAA summons domestic airlines over flight disruptions, unruly passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has summoned domestic airlines to an emergency meeting over flight disruptions and unruly passenger behaviour.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ordered the NCAA to publicly name and shame airlines that violate the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations on flight disruptions.

The meeting, slated for Wednesday at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja, was confirmed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, via his X handle on Tuesday.

He stated: “NCAA has invited all domestic airlines to a meeting in Abuja slated for tomorrow, Wednesday.

“Among the issues to be treated are unruly passenger behaviour and passenger handling protocols.

“Unresolved refund/compensation issues. Introduction of RFID bagtags and flight monitoring technology.

“Enforcement of phone switch-off instruction and protection for cabin crew. Improved travel experience for passengers.”

In his post on Monday, Achimugu warned that situations where airline staff intentionally disappear, leaving NCAA Consumer Protection officers to handle irate and frustrated passengers over disrupted flights, would no longer be tolerated.

He said: “The federal government has instructed that airlines be named and shamed by the NCAA.

“While we have done our best to advise per solutions to flight disruptions and why nearly all cases are the fault of the airlines, the NCAA expects that operators must comply with the regulations in the event of a disruption.”

