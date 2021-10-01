NCAA speaks on ‘directive’ banning travellers without proof of vaccination

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority says there is no directive yet banning travellers without proof of vaccination from embarking on local and international travels.

Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations of the authority said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, this is contrary to claims in some local tabloids and social media that the Federal Government through the NCAA had given a directive that from December 1, 2023 travellers without proof of vaccination would not be permitted to board both local and international flights.

Adurogboye said: “We want to state categorically that no such directive emanated from the government through NCAA.

“Therefore, the Authority is calling on the public to discountenance such news as there is no iota of truth in it.

“On the other hand, we want to enjoin purveyor of such unfounded news to cross-check facts before publishing.”

The General Manager said the Authority would continue to support all government initiatives to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

Adurogboye added: “However, we expect strict adherence to safety protocols in and out of the airports by wearing our facemask, washing our hands periodically, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded space.”