The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday dispelled media reports that it frivolously spent N9 billion from its Internally Generated Revenue.

The General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, Sam Adurgboye, stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Adurogboye was responding to misrepresentation of facts of what transpired at the committee meeting of the ongoing Public Hearing on MTEF/FSP 2021-2023, organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Finance and National Planing.

He explained that the agency’s IGR collections are domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria as required by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He said: The expenditure of the Authority is in line with its approved annual budget as appropriated by both houses of the National Assembly.

“This is in order to meet its core mandate of ensuring safety, security and economic regulations in the aviation industry.

“The Internally Generated Revenue is with the Central Bank of Nigeria and all spending is in line with the budget appropriations.

“Therefore, the report of frivolous spending is untrue and a misrepresentation of what transpired at the committee meeting on Wednesday.”