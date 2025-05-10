NCAA sanctions Kenya Airways over passenger complaints

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has sanctioned Kenya Airways for consumer-related violations involving three passengers, including one Gloria Omisore.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Friday by Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA.

Achimugu stated the NCAA issued a sanction letter on Wednesday to Kenya Airways regarding the passengers’ complaints.

He said: “The infractions include failure to provide care, lack of transparency in carriage terms, poor communication with the Authority, and mishandling refunds and baggage.

“In accordance with the NCAA Regulations 2023, Kenya Airways must pay fines and compensate each affected passenger with 1,000 special drawing rights.

“The airline has seven days to comply.

“Failure to do so will result in more severe penalties.”

