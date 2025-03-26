NCAA grants Air Algérie operating permit, reveals date for inaugural flight

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and the Algerian government have strengthened their bilateral ties with the launch of Air Algérie’s inaugural flight on April 6.

This development followed a high-level meeting between the NCAA Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, and His Excellency Mr. Hocine Mezoued, the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

A major highlight of the meeting between both countries was the formal presentation of a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit to Air Algérie, Algeria’s national airline.

This permit grants the airline expanded access to Nigerian airspace, a move expected to boost economic ties and further solidify the partnership between the two countries.

Also Read

The disclosure was also confirmed in a statement shared on the NCAA’s official X account on Wednesday.

Additionally, the statement disclosed that an approval was also granted for a new flight route connecting Algeria–Nigeria–Douala, Cameroon.

This new route aims to enhance regional connectivity and improve travel options for passengers across West and North Africa.

“A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit to Air Algérie, the national airline of Algeria, enabling expanded connectivity, fostering economic ties, and strengthening mutual partnership.

“Additionally, approval was granted for a new flight route connecting Algeria-Nigeria-Douala, Cameroon.

“The inaugural flight on this route, operated by Air Algérie, is scheduled to commence on the 6th of April 2025, signifying a new era of strengthened ties and improved air travel between Nigeria and Algeria,” the statement read.

Post Views: 1