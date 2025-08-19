NCAA bans airplane mode, orders phones off during take-off, landing

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has said that all mobile phones must be completely switched off during flight take-off and landing.

The Director General of Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting themed “National Civil Aviation Security Committee Meeting” in Abuja on Tuesday.

He declared that all passengers must now completely switch off electronic devices during flights, ending the long-standing “flight mode” practice.

He said the regulation concerning phones and other electronic devices in Nigeria has now been unified, stressing that the widely accepted “flight mode” option will no longer be permitted.

He said, “All mobile phones, I repeat, all mobile phones and other portable electronic devices should be switched off during at least the critical phase of flight on all Nigerian airlines.”

Rejecting the use of flight mode, he stressed, “There’s nothing like flight mode any longer. Must be switched off. Nigerian air operators are therefore required to amend their operations manual to reflect this requirement and submit to the NCA for approval, if different from this resolution.”

He announced a series of tough measures to address the growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour across the country’s airports, warning that the era of “business as usual” is over.

Najomo said the Authority was committed to enforcing stricter compliance by both airlines and passengers, while also introducing public enlightenment campaigns to sensitize travelers on their responsibilities.

He said, “And, you know, I had to call this stakeholders meeting because going further, we know what the responsibilities of the airlines are, what the responsibilities of passengers are, and where the CA, the FAAN, AVSEC stand. I can assure you where we have decided. I’ve told the Director of Consumer Protection we’re going to do a lot of radio jingles, TV series.

“We’re going to go on air. We’ll make sure that we take all these preambles of informing passengers, going further of their responsibilities, and going further, things will not be as usual as what it is. If you’re unruly, you’re unruly.

“So, you see, we have a new beginning from where we are. It will not be as business as usual. I can assure you that. It will not. And I want to also tell the airline operators here, we are going to start checking that you would do the adequate training.”

Capt. Najomo emphasized that the NCAA would compel airlines to implement “adequate training of conflict resolutions” for their staff, warning operators who had not done so to “please go back and make sure you get this done.”

Highlighting the growing security risks in the sector, he noted, “The threats we face in aviation, steaming from deliberate or attempted sabotage, non-compliance with aviation protocols by traveling public, non-implementation of approved standard operating procedures by service providers, non-cooperation or collaboration among agencies at the airports or systemic oversight require, one, a decisive, united, and accountable response, which I’ve just explained.

He further disclosed that the NCAA would conduct mock response exercises next week in Lagos and Abuja to test readiness.

“We are going to do a mock response next week. We are going to carry it out in Lagos and Abuja, and we are going to come up with a result. And I’m going to go public and tell them what we have come up with, what we have decided.

“So if you think in your mind you are going to come and be unruly passengers, we’re waiting for you. Aviation security personnel and law enforcement must be reinforced with training, professionalism, and clearly defined rules of engagement. All stakeholders, from airlines to intelligence partners, must work without silos to share threat intelligence and coordinate rapid response.”

He stressed that while unruly acts could never be totally eliminated, authorities must be prepared to handle them “professionally and responsibly.”

“The reality is that unruly acts can never be eliminated totally. So, we must be ready to manage and resolve these incidents, and if and when they occur, in line with the standard protocols, professionally and responsibly.”

Similarly, the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, spoke on enforcement procedures, stressing that security personnel determine the most suitable approach depending on each case.

He explained, “This is global. In Nigeria, we are even more humane. In most cases abroad, even if you are cooperative, unruly behaviour is treated with extreme prejudice.”

Achimugu urged passengers to always channel complaints through the NCAA. “This is the reason the authority exists; to protect passengers’ right,” he noted.

Reflecting on recent incidents involving prominent individuals, he said:

“I am happy about the recent events. I am proud of the way the NCAA handled these issues. There is no one party involved that would repeat their errors. Not KWAM1. Not Comfort. Not the pilot or cabin crew. But, there are gaps in the system that need to be plucked as a matter of urgency,” he added.

