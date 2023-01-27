NBTE approves eight new courses in MAPOLY 

The National Board for Technical Education (NTBE) has approved eight new programmes for Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

The approval followed the reports of resources inspection conducted by the Board in December, 2022.

According to a letter signed by the Director of Polytechnic Programmes, NBTE, Ngbede Ogoh, the approved programmes are to start in the current 2022/2023 academic session.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Yemi Ajibola disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta Friday.

The statement reads in part: “With reference to the Resources Inspection visitation carried out by the Board to your institution from December 14 to 17 , 2022, I am directed to inform you that the Board has granted approval to your Institution to offer the following programmes with effect from 2022/2023 session.

”The new programmes at Higher National Diploma level include; Mechanical Engineering Technology (Plant Option), Quantity Surveying, Nutrition and Dietetics, Science Laboratory Technology (Environmental Biology Option), Hospitality Management, and Tourism Management Technology.

Others at National Diploma level are: Library and Information Science, and Environmental Science and Management.

“General entry requirements for the programmes would be published via the official media platforms on www.mapoly.edu.ng as soon as possible,” he said.

Ajibola noted that the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of MAPOLY sincerely appreciate the support of Governor Dapo Abiodun for successfully hosting the NBTE in respect of the Resources Inspection, Accreditation and Re-accreditation of new and old programmes.