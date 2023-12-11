NBS releases income from VAT for Q3 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics said the aggregate Value Added Tax stood at N948.07 billion in Q3 2023.

This is according to the VAT Quarter 3 2023 Report released in Abuja on Monday by the NBS.

The report showed a growth rate of 21.34 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N781.35 billion in Q2 2023.

It said local payments recorded were N522.08 billion, while foreign VAT payments contributed N204.58 billion, and import VAT contributed N221.41 billion in Q3 2023.

The report said on a quarter-on-quarter basis, agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the highest growth rate with 91.87 percent.

It said: “This was followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 80.25 per cent.

“On the other hand, real estate had the lowest growth rate with –37.68 per cent , followed by construction with – 9.54 per cent.”

In terms of sectoral contributions, the report showed the top three largest shares in Q3 2023 were manufacturing with 26.51 percent, information and communication with 19.04 percent, and financial and insurance activities with 12.31 percent.

The report said: “On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods – and services – producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.02 percent.

“This was followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.06 percent.

“This was closely followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies with 0.10 percent.”

The report, however, said on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q3 2023 increased by 51.60 percent from Q3 2022.