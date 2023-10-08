NBRRI commences investigation into collapsed seven-storey building in Asaba

The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute on Saturday said it has commenced investigation into the collapsed seven-storey uncompleted building in Asaba, Delta State.

The Chairman of the investigative Committee, Prof. Celestine Ezeagu, disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven-storey hospitality building, near the Inter-bau Roundabout opposite Delta Mall, collapsed on September 14.

The Committee Chairman noted that the public outcry on the building collapse necessitated the composition of his Special Team with the mandate to come and investigate the cause of the incident and make necessary recommendations.

Ezeagu said upon receiving the approval, the committee moved into action on October 3.

He said: “We have done some consultations with the approval agency, the State Ministry of Urban Renewal, which approved the construction of the building.

“We have also done some consultations with the State Ministry of Housing, which is the supervising ministry.

“And we have also done the forensic assessment of the collapsed section of the building as well as met the surveyor of the whole structure.”

Ezeagu, who commended the State Government for its support in granting the team preliminary access to the building, urged it to grant the team full access to the site to enable them conclude their investigation.

He added: “We had another meeting with the relevant ministry.

“Now we want to go into full-time investigation.”

Ezeagu said that NBRRI, which is under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, has the core mandate to carry out forensic investigation of critical infrastructures that have collapsed.

According to him, the critical infrastructures could be roads, bridges or buildings.

He said: “NBRRI is expected to find out the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building and send its report in the form of a gazette to the national archives under the NBRRI library.

“The mandate of NBRRI does not enforce recommendation of their research findings, but they send their findings to critical stakeholders, the professional bodies, their clients, the corporate agencies and advice them based on the findings to forestall future occurrences of building collapse and other critical structures.”

NBRRI disclosed that the institute has published more than 50 journals on collapsed structures.

NAN reports that the committee, headed by Ezeagu, has Nwaigwe Nnaemeka as Secretary and Ikenna Onuorah, Chidiebere Amiara, Okoro Oponedum and Kingsley Oghoro as members.