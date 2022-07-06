NBM warns against July 7 celebrations

Anyone marking or holding events in the name of NBM of Africa is an imposter and charlatan, the Neo-Black Movement of Africa has warned.

July 7th as NBM founding date is false and not recognised by the Pan-Africanist group, according to a statement by its national executive.

In the statement released in Benin by the Public Relations Officer; Oluwatosin Dixon from the Office of the National President, NBM of Africa Worldwide, the group described such gatherings as illegal.

It stressed that as an organisation that is devoid of illegality but promotes peace, most activities of the movement are documented.

“And in the history of NBM, there is no place where July 7 was documented as founders’ day; hence it is a misnomer for any group of persons to ascribe NBM to that date,” it said.

The statement further directed all regions, zones and other units or chapters, to be watchful of such gatherings which may come in the name of NBM of Africa and report same to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

The statement concluded that by the notice, all members of the movement are succinctly warned to be wary and distance themselves from such gatherings.

“NBM of Africa has nothing to do with July 7 and has no association with persons or groups making arrangements for such gatherings,” it added.