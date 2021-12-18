NBM decries ‘slanderous defamatory, libelous’ BBC documentary

A new documentary: “Black Axe,” has been condemned as a hatchet, vindictive, self-serving, defamatory and libelous job to mislead the public.

The condemnation came from NBM of Africa through a statement by Oluwatosin Dixon, its Public Relations Officer.

The statement said: “NBM of Africa is disappointed and disgusted with the BBC Africa Eye report. NBM is an organization birthed on equality and social justice, seeking the total freedom of the black race as well as research on Africa’s culture and progress. It is a non-violent group whose ideology is to uplift and unite humanity. Where the BBC contrived all the trumped-up allegations against NBM remains a mystery.

“The producer of the egregious documentary is a man whose background should be investigated by BBC and security agencies. The BBC’s interview with our leadership was to help the world understand that Black Axe has never been, is not and can/will never be NBM. The President of NBM granted the interview to BBC in good faith to clear any misconception. It is shameful to see how a journalist intentionally twisted the context in which commentaries were made, mixed it up with responses of charlatans to make an asinine claim that NBM is a violent group. It is standard practice that participants of such work be fully aware of what they are getting involved in before their opinions are used in such a documentary. What he has done is criminal and unacceptable.

“The producer, Otunba Friday Gbolahan Macjob, used footages of violence during the #EndSARS campaign in Nigeria to falsely allege that NBM is violent. Several footages in the documentary are false and never involved NBM or its members. Videos of violence and criminality by NBM should abound if indeed it is a violent group. We see through the lies. Macjob is a politician that contested for the Abeokuta South federal constituency in Ogun State under YDP, a party in Nigeria. We do not need any prophet to tell us the reason behind the slanderous publication against certain targeted individuals and political party.

“NBM is unaware of any organization called ‘Black Axe’ as we restated on June 22, 2021 in Vanguard newspaper, page 21. We have also made this known several times through other media channels but detractors deliberately link misconduct of certain unscrupulous elements to NBM. Persons parading themselves as Black Axe are not NBM members.

“Many may wonder why NBM would retain the Axe cutting chain symbol as our logo when it is same as what is seen on that of the ‘Black Axe ‘ impostors as shown by the documentary. The axe represents a tool of breakthrough and freedom. It has nothing to do with murder or crime. It remained our logo because the significance is very important. We cannot be held to account for the plagiarising of our logo. We are working with security agencies to solve this problem.

“The hypocrisy of the Western media has also not gone unnoticed. It is common knowledge that anything the Western world does not understand and control is marked for destruction especially when it is Black. NBM is the largest growing black organization worldwide. This attempt to alienate and annihilate us is deliberate and a futile exercise.

“USA, UK and other Western countries have dangerous organizations but they have ignored all of their problems to discredit the struggle in Africa. This is intentional to diminish the good work of legal organizations like NBM. The killing of George Floyd Jnr by officer Derek Chauvin did not turn the hardworking Minneapolis Police to a violent or criminal organization. The rape, abduction and murder of Sarah Everard by Officer Wayne Couzens did not turn the hardworking metropolitan police into criminals.

“Like every other organization worldwide, NBM has its internal challenges created by non-conformists and renegades who flout its code of conduct. Like every other group, we are working tirelessly to flush such recalcitrant persons out of our fold. It is not a sprint race. It is an exercise that requires tact, patience and precision.

“NBM is a global movement built on solid principles and is against all social vices. It stands for humanitarian public service and international solidarity of all people regardless of their race, creed, ideology, religion and location. NBM has highly respected, responsible and award-winning members in all professions and other facets of life. It is not a dumping ground for criminals. Individuals who commit crimes should be arrested and prosecuted instead of dragging the organization into it. “Some members of other notable organizations have been involved in certain crimes but the outfits have not been dragged into their personal problems.

“We recognize that like every other organization, we have work to do. We condemn all forms of violence. We do not seek superiority of any kind.

“NBM’s goal is Pan-Africanism and so abhors black-on-black violence. We are committed to nation building and making the world a better place.”

In a Vanguard newspaper NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER, the NBM stated: “We have been consulted and our professional services retained by the Registered Trustees of NBM OF AFRICA, a registered non-government organization under the relevant laws of Nigeria and with its office at Uhuru Heritage Centre, Amagba, Benin City, Edo State whom we hereinafter referred to as our client and with its firm and unequivocal instructions we put up this notice of disclaimer.

“It has come to the notice of the leadership and members of our client that some persons who are not members of NBM OF AFRICA are associating the name ‘BLACK AXE’ with our client. The leadership and members of NBM OF AFRICA hereby notify the relevant government agencies within and outside Nigeria and members of the general public that NBM OF AFRICA being a registered non-governmental organization with its core aims and objectives centered on the principles of democracy, equality and social justice and which is dedicated to the promotion, protection and the advancement of black solidarity, world peace, international co-operation, understanding, equality and social justice for disadvantaged persons globally, has no nexus with the name or appellation ‘BLACK AXE.’ In no event shall our client (NBM OF AFRICA) be liable for any act special, direct, indirect, consequential or any damages whatsoever, arising from action(s) individually, jointly, collectively or severally in connection with the use of the name BLACK AXE by any person or persons who claim(s) to be members of BLACK AXE. Our client (NBM OF AFRICA) will not fail or neglect to take any necessary legal action against any individual, group, agencies of government, media organisations that bring(s) or tries/try to bring the name of NBM OF AFRICA to disrepute or public opprobrium by associating it or her known members with the name and activities of BLACK AXE. The relevant government security agencies, media organisations and general public should take note accordingly.”